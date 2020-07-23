Microsoft Could Switch To Only Releasing One Windows Feature Update A Year

A couple of times a year, Microsoft releases new updates to Windows 10 that introduces new features to the operating system. This is great as it helps keep the operating system fresh, but it seems that the company could be considering scaling back on its feature updates to just once a year.

According to a report from ZDNet, starting in 2021, Microsoft could pull back on its feature updates to just once a year to help free up more engineers. For those unfamiliar, Microsoft is working on Windows 10X which is a version of Windows designed for newer devices like dual screen computers like the Surface Neo.

Windows 10X was initially designed and geared towards dual screen devices, but not too long ago, it was revealed that the company had a change in their strategy where they would focus on single screen devices first before moving onto dual screen ones. It was also recently reported that Windows 10X had been delayed and would now only be released in 2021, and then followed in 2022 for dual screen computers.

If you’re not exactly a power user of Windows and don’t really care too much for new features, then we suppose this shouldn’t really affect you all that much. However, if the feature updates are something you constantly look forward to, then this could be disappointing news.

