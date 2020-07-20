Microsoft’s Windows 10X Might Only Arrive In 2021

Microsoft is working on a new version of Windows 10 in the form of Windows 10X. So the question is, when will the new version be released? If you were hoping to see it by the end of 2020, you might be disappointed because according to a report from ZDNet, it seems that Windows 10X will only be arriving in the spring of 2021.

For those who are unfamiliar, Windows 10X was originally designed to target dual screen devices like Microsoft’s Surface Neo. However, earlier this year it was reported that Microsoft had shifted their focus where they will be focusing more on single screen devices first rather than dual screen ones.

According to ZDNet’s report, it appears that the dual screen version of Windows 10X could be delayed even further where it will only be coming in 2022. The single screen version of Windows 10X will also not necessarily be available to regular users as it will apparently focus more on businesses and education users.

Microsoft has yet to confirm any of this so take it with a grain of salt, but it is interesting that despite Microsoft’s push for dual screen devices like the Surface Neo and Surface Duo, that the dual screen version of Windows 10X could be delayed by a considerable length of time.

