NVIDIA Inches Closer To A Semiconductor Deal Of A Lifetime

While NVIDIA does make their own Tegra chipsets, the company hasn’t been quite as active on that front compared to others like Apple, Samsung, or Qualcomm. However, according to a report from Bloomberg, NVIDIA is apparently in advanced talks to potentially buy Arm Holdings from Softbank.

Advertising

It was reported earlier in July that Softbank was toying with the idea of maybe selling off Arm Holdings and that NVIDIA was one of the companies that had put forward a bid. While we imagine that many companies might be interested in acquiring the company, the report claims that NVIDIA could be the closest to landing a deal as they are apparently the only company in the advanced stages of negotiation.

Some have questioned whether or not Arm Holdings would be a right fit for NVIDIA, but like it or not and if this report is true, NVIDIA could be staging a comeback in the semiconductor business in a big way. This acquisition, if it goes through, would also make it the largest deal to date where it has been estimated that Arm Holdings’ IPO could be worth as much as $44 billion.

Some have floated the idea of Apple acquiring Arm Holdings, especially with the company planning on making their own custom chipsets for their Mac computers, but it seems that Apple was apparently not interested as it did not fit into their business structure, plus there would also be a lot of scrutiny if a company the size of Apple were to acquire Arm Holdings.

Filed in . Read more about NVIDIA and SoC. Source: bloomberg