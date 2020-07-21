This Is What The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Could Look Like

It is largely expected that at Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, the company will most likely take the wraps off their next-gen foldable smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. Now thanks to a tweet by Ice Universe, it seems that we might have an idea of how the handset will look.

For the most part, the Galaxy Fold 2 doesn’t look too different from its predecessor. However, there are certain things to note in this photo and that is a larger camera module on the back, and also what seems to be a larger display on the front. One of the issues with the Galaxy Fold was that its front display was kind of small and not particularly useful.

With a larger display, it means that for the most part, users can continue to use it and treat it like a regular smartphone, and only flip it open if they want to access other features and take advantage of the larger display. The smaller display on its predecessor also meant that users would have to flip the display open more often, which in theory would affect the overall durability of the device.

A slightly clearer version, but still blurry. pic.twitter.com/7KK76Fm6gf — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 20, 2020

These images appear to be official, but they aren’t particularly high-resolution so it’s hard to see what else the phone could be packing. EIthe way, with the announcement set for the 5th of August, we might not have to wait too long to find out.

