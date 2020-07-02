Samsung Launches A New Wireless Charger That Sterilizes Your Phone

If you were to think about it, would a toilet seat be cleaner than your smartphone? Given what we do in the toilet, it would be reasonable to think so, but the reality is that studies have found that our phones are actually dirtier due to our hands touching it, and our hands touch just about anything and everything.

Now with the coronavirus pandemic, personal hygiene has become more important than ever, and Samsung is here to help. The company has unveiled a new wireless charger that comes with a built-in sterilizer that uses UV light to help sterilize your devices. According to Samsung, the use of UV light will be capable of killing as much as 99% of bacteria in just 10 minutes.

Of course, your phone will definitely take longer than 10 minutes to charge, but the fact that it doubles as a wireless charger and a sterilizer means that you can just pop your phone in, sterilize it, and also charge it at the same time. Given its size, it will also be capable of charging not just your smartphone, but other compatible wireless gadgets like the Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Watch. This means that you can sterilize your other gadgets at the same time.

The concept of wireless chargers with built-in UV light sterilizers aren’t new and we’ve seen offerings from other companies in the past, but this doesn’t mean that this isn’t worth checking out all the same. Right now, the device is only being sold in Thailand where it retails for around $51. There’s no word on whether it’ll find its way to other markets, but we’ll keep our eyes peeled for it.

Filed in . Read more about Coronavirus, Covid-19, Samsung and Wireless Charging. Source: engadget