Second-Gen AirPods Pro Could Be A Long Time Coming

Apple typically refreshes their products every year. With the AirPods Pro launching in 2019, many expected that the second-gen model could be launching this year, but unfortunately it seems that might not be true. According to a DigiTimes report (paywall), it seems that we could be in for a wait.

Advertising

The report claims that the second-gen AirPods Pro will only be launching in the second half of 2021. This seems to be in line with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s prediction where he had previously claimed that the earbuds would only go into production in the fourth quarter of 2021 or possibly in the early part of 2022.

We’re not sure why Apple is taking this long to launch the successor to the AirPods Pro, but it is possible that they plan on including a bunch of new features in it that could take time for them to develop. Some of the rumored features include sensors that could help monitor the wearer’s health, like heart rate, step counts, and so on.

Given Apple’s interest in the health sector, especially with the Apple Watch, we wouldn’t be surprised if this turned out to be true. It would also give them an edge over the competition as the second-gen model could be more than just a pair of wireless earbuds. In the meantime, there have also been rumors that Apple could be working on an AirPods Lite that might launch later this year.

Filed in . Read more about AirPods and Earphones. Source: macrumors