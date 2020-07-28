Spotify’s Group Session Will Let You Stream Simultaneously Remotely

Advertising

A lot of us are stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. This means that activities we used to do and take for granted, like hanging out with friends and family members are no longer possible, at least for the time-being. However, to help ease some of that loneliness, Spotify has announced an update to its Group Session feature.

For those who are unfamiliar, Group Session was launched back in May. The idea behind it was that it allowed users in the same space to host listening sessions where people can tune in and listen to the same music or podcasts simultaneously, while at the same time practicing social distancing.

However, with this update, Group Session will be expanded where instead of having to be in the same space, users can now host remote sessions where if you have a friend living in another town, state, or country, you can still enjoy the simultaneous listening experience with each other.

According to Spotify, “In our latest innovation, we’re taking Group Session one step further with brand-new functionality that allows Spotify Premium users around the world to tune into the same playlist or podcast simultaneously. So no matter the distance—whether six feet apart or a thousand miles away—you and the members of your squad can now each listen to the same content at the same time on your own devices (as well as control playback).”

Filed in . Read more about Entertainment, Music and Spotify. Source: newsroom.spotify