Spotify Launches New ‘Premium Duo’ Shared Plan

When it comes to music streaming at home, Spotify knows that there are probably more than one person who might want to stream. This is why the company has a family plan that groups users together into the same plan at a cheaper cost than individual plans. However, what if it is just you and your partner?

If you don’t need a Spotify family plan, then you might be interested to learn that the company has since launched a new Spotify Premium Duo plan. As the name implies, the Duo plan is meant to be shared by two people at the same time, presumably you and your partner living in the same household.

According to Spotify, “With the newly rolled-out Premium Duo, each fan gets their own individual Premium account so they can both fully enjoy the benefits of Spotify Premium. This includes ad-free, on-demand listening and our catalog of more than 50 million tracks, as well as access to over 1 million podcast titles. What’s more, Premium Duo subscribers can listen to their own playlists anytime, individually, uninterrupted, and get access to the exclusive Duo Mix, a regularly updated playlist made just for the two of them to discover audio they both love.”

The cost of the Premium Duo plan is priced at $12.99 a month, making it cheaper by $2 compared to the company’s normal family plan, and also cheaper than two individuals subscribing separately.

