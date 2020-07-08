The Sims Will Be Getting Its Own Reality TV Show

Many of you might be familiar with EA’s The Sims. For those who aren’t familiar, it’s basically a game where you create characters in a virtual world, control them, and live out your fantasy life, sort of. It is a fun game, but for whatever reason, it seems that EA has deemed that it might actually be worth launching a TV show around it.

Dubbed Spark’d, this will be a reality TV show where it will task people to create characters, worlds, and stories in The Sims game in hopes of walking away with a $100,00 prize. According to EA, “For decades, diverse storytellers have been telling millions of stories in The Sims, inspired by their own lives and limitless creativity. Now, the competition is underway as twelve Simmers take on timed creativity challenges to build characters, worlds, and stories in the hopes of impressing the judges—and winning the $100,000 prize.”

It sounds like an interesting premise, although how entertaining it might be remains to be seen. It also seems to highlight the growing interest in watching people play video games, so if you’ve enjoyed watching live streams of people playing games, then this could be interesting to you as well. The first episode will premiere on the 17th of July at 11pm ET/PT on TBS, and will also be available through BuzzFeed Multiplayer on the 20th of July at 8AM.

