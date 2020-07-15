Uncharted Movie Will Begin Shooting Soon

The Uncharted movie has been in the works for several years. There were many false starts as the movie has lost many, many directors ever since it was first announced, but it looks like things could finally be kicking off. This comes from actor Tom Holland who posted on Instagram that hinted that the shooting of the movie would be starting soon.

For those unfamiliar, Holland is one of the names attached to the movie. He will be portraying a younger version of Nathan Drake (the character in the game is roughly 30 years old while Holland is 24 years old in real life). Other actors attached to the movie include Mark Wahlberg who will be playing Victor “Sully” Sullivan, along with Antonoio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle, and Sophia Ali.

That being said, we have to wonder how well the reception of the movie will be. This is because historically, video game movie adaptions haven’t fared very well, so we’re not sure if Uncharted has what it takes to break that mold. Plus there is also a ton of hype surrounding the movie given the popularity of the franchise and how long the movie has been in the making, which could work against it.

In any case, we’ll just have to wait and see. The movie is currently scheduled for a release in 2021, although given the coronavirus pandemic and with more studios opting to delay their movies, we’re not sure if this date could change in the future.

Source: polygon