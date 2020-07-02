You’ll Soon Be Able To Watch Movies In Walmart’s Parking Lots

Advertising

Until a vaccine for the coronavirus can be found, the best way to keep a lid on the virus and prevent it from spreading unnecessarily is through social distancing. This also means that activities that gather large numbers of people in close quarters is discouraged, like watching movies in a cinema.

However, if you do miss the social aspect of watching a movie with other people around you, then you might be interested to learn that Walmart is here to help ease your woes. In a partnership with Tribeca Enterprises, Walmart will be turning its parking lots into a drive-in cinema, meaning that all you need to do is stay in your car and you’ll be able to enjoy the movie being played on the screen.

According to Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal, “Drive-ins have been a signature program for Tribeca since we started the Tribeca Film Festival 19 years ago after 9/11. But now, the Tribeca Drive-In is much more than a fun, retro way to see movies — it’s one of the safest ways for communities to gather. We are thrilled to partner with Walmart to bring more people together around the shared cinematic experiences that Tribeca is known for.”

While the sound quality might not be quite the same as going to a cinema, this is actually not a bad idea and could be a worthy alternative until it is safe for us to visit the cinemas again.

Source: hollywoodreporter