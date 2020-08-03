You Can Now Stream Apple TV+ Shows On American Airlines Flights

Apple TV+ has a long way to go before it can challenge the likes of Netflix or Hulu, but it seems that Apple has scored a pretty good deal with American Airlines. It seems that the next time you fly American Airlines, there is a chance that you will be able to stream Apple TV+ on your mobile device.

Inflight entertainment isn’t always the best, but with the ability to stream Apple TV+, passengers of American Airlines will now have a new option to choose from. All you need is an internet ready device, like your smartphone, and you will be able to stream Apple TV+. You won’t even need to pay to use American Airlines’ inflight WiFi.

You just need to download the American Airlines app on your phone or tablet, or if you want to watch from your laptop, you can visit the company’s inflight entertainment website at aainflight.com. You also won’t need to have an Apple TV+ subscription to enjoy the stream. We imagine that the reason for this is that Apple is hoping to maybe convince customers to purchase a subscription after getting a taste of it.

This is not American Airlines’ first collaboration with Apple. Back in 2019, both companies had teamed up to offer free inflight streaming of Apple Music, although it was a bit limited as passengers would need to have a subscription to Apple Music. In this instance, Apple is hoping that they will be able to reach out to more potential customers.

