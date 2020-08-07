ESPN+ Will Be Getting A $1/Month Price Hike

If you’re still on the fence as to whether or not you want to subscribe to Disney’s ESPN+, you might want to move quickly because the company has announced that starting August 12, they will be increasing the price of its monthly subscription from $4.99 a month to $5.99 a month, which means that over the course of a year, you will end up paying $12 more.

However, the good news for current subscribers is that you will get to keep paying the current prices for at least a year as these changes will only affect new subscribers. But since this only comes into effect next week, it means that you still have time to sign up under the $4.99 plan and be grandfathered in.

Also, we should point out that while the monthly subscription price will be increasing, it seems that if you are willing to commit for at least a year, the annual subscription will remain the same where it is priced at $49.99 a year. It also seems that the bundle that combines Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu will continue to be priced at $12.99 a month.

This means that the price hike will only apply to a standalone ESPN+ subscription and will mostly apply to customers who aren’t willing to commit to a one year subscription and want to pay month-to-month.

