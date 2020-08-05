Disney’s Streaming Services Now Boasts Over 100 Million Subscribers

While Disney might have gotten into the streaming game later than some of its competitors, it appears that the company’s reputation, portfolio, and acquisition strategy is paying off because during the company’s third quarter earnings report, they have revealed that their streaming services now play home to more than 100 million subscribers.

This covers all of Disney’s streaming services, which includes Disney+ which has 57.5 million subscribers, 8.5 million from ESPN, and 35.5 million from Hulu (which they now own after buying Comcast’s stake). That being said, this still puts Disney behind the likes of Netflix where last we checked, had over 180 million subscribers.

However, like we said, Disney is still somewhat new to the streaming game and we expect that as they release more original content, it should help to draw more subscribers in. It also helps that for the most part, Disney’s subscriptions are cheaper than some of the competition. For example Disney+ is priced at $6.99 a month, but Disney is also selling an all-in-one bundle which includes Disney+, ESPN, and Hulu for $12.99, making it quite a good deal.

With the coronavirus pandemic and with people being reluctant to go out to crowded enclosed spaces like cinemas, we expect that subscriptions to streaming services will continue to grow.

