Internet Explorer 11 Support Will End In 2021

When Microsoft launched Windows 10, they introduced a new browser designed to replace Internet Explorer in the form of Edge. For those who might still be using Internet Explorer, for whatever reasons, you might want to take note that the company has recently announced that support for Internet Explorer 11 will be coming to an end in August 2021.

It should be noted that Microsoft will not be removing Internet Explorer from Windows, but rather they will be ending support for it, but what does this mean? According to the company, “This means that after the above dates, customers will have a degraded experience or will be unable to connect to Microsoft 365 apps and services on IE 11. For degraded experiences, new Microsoft 365 features will not be available or certain features may cease to work when accessing the app or service via IE 11.”

This means that users will still be able to use the browser to visit websites, but integration with Microsoft’s 365 services could be impaired, and that users might not be able to expect anymore updates.

Internet Explorer has been an internet staple since its inception, although it did get a pretty bad reputation over the years which is why Microsoft launched Edge. Microsoft has also since made some changes to Edge where it has been rebuilt on the Chromium platform, meaning that at its core, it is similar to Google’s Chrome browser but with Microsoft’s own tools and features.

Source: techcommunity.microsoft