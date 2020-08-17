New iPhone 12 Dummy Units Surface

Apple’s iPhone 12 is expected to be announced in the coming months, and thanks to a series of photos, we might have a clearer idea of what the phone could look like in real life. These images come from HaAppelitism and they are dummy units which are typically used by case makers to create cases for the phone.

This means that these aren’t actual prototypes or “leaked” from a factory, but rather they are mockups which are presumably based on the leaks we’ve seen in the past. For the most part, they confirm what we have been hearing so far, which is that Apple will be adopting the iPhone 4’s design for the iPhone 12 which will apparently feature flat edges around the sides of the phone.

This is versus the current iPhone design which is more curved. Many have praised Apple’s iPhone 4 design in the past, with some even going as far as saying that it could have been the company’s best design to date. We’re not sure how accurate the leaks have been so far, so do take this with a grain of salt for now.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone soon, but it will most likely not take place during September like in the past. The company has actually officially confirmed that this year’s iPhone launch could take place slightly later than usual, where the rumors are suggesting that it might be launched in October.

Source: 9to5mac