iPhone 12 May Or May Not Come With A 120Hz Display

Ever since the iPad Pro introduced a 120Hz display to Apple’s products, many have been wondering if this could eventually extend to the iPhone, especially with many Android phones these days sporting refresh rates above 60Hz. It turns out that it is still pretty much up in the air at the moment.

This is according to a report from display analyst Ross Young who claims that Apple may or may not feature 120Hz displays on its iPhone 12. Young claims that while Apple might have sourced 120Hz display panels, they are apparently having difficulty in sourcing 120Hz driver ICs.

So what does this mean? It means that either Apple could delay the iPhone 12 while they wait for these driver ICs to become available, or possibly launch the iPhone 12 without 120Hz displays. Interestingly enough, Young had previously claimed that the iPhone 12 will not come with a 120Hz display as his contacts have been unable to corroborate the rumors, but now it seems that he thinks that there could be a slight chance.

Hearing that Apple can get 120Hz Pro panels, but not 120Hz driver ICs. So they will either have to come up with a fix which will be difficult, wait for 120Hz driver ICs and delay the launch possibly significantly or launch with 60Hz. We are hearing they will launch with 60Hz. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) August 24, 2020

Apple had previously confirmed that the iPhone 12 will be launching later than usual, but it was unclear why that might be the case. It was speculated that maybe it had to do with the coronavirus pandemic that forced factories to temporarily shutdown, but either way, we will most likely have to wait until October (or possibly later) for the official word.

