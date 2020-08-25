Microsoft Word Can Now Transcribe Audio

Reporters and journalists rely on audio recording tools and gadgets especially during press events or interviews. This allows them the chance to go back and listen to the recordings and write things down, but it can be a bit tedious especially if the interview is long, and rewinding and forwarding can take up a lot of time.

The good news is that if you are using Microsoft Word, the company has recently rolled out a new feature in the form of transcription. This will allow Word users to transcribe audio like during an interview, or even download audio and have it transcribed. These transcriptions will be written down and timestamped to make it easier for users to jump to specific parts.

But what if there are multiple people talking? It turn out that the transcription feature in Word will be smart enough where it will be able to detect multiple people talking, and will split the transcriptions accordingly. That being said, there are some limitations that you should take note of.

For starters, there will be a limit of five hours worth of uploaded recordings per month, with each upload limited to 200MB. It will also only support US English at the moment, but there are plans to support additional languages in the future.

