Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds Announced

Samsung is no stranger when it comes to wireless earbuds. The company had previously released true wireless earbuds in the form of the Galaxy Buds series, and it looks like they are back with a brand new model in the form of the Galaxy Buds Live. Unlike its predecessors, the Galaxy Buds Live seem to have adopted a brand new design.

Prior to the announcement, there were multiple leaks showing off the new earbuds’ design where they are shaped like kidney beans, and sure enough it looks like the rumors and leaks were true. According to Samsung, the reason for this design is because they wanted to create a pair of earbuds that conforms to the shape of the wearer’s ear that doesn’t stick out like a sore thumb.

The earbuds themselves will feature 12mm speaker and bass ducts, a triple microphone setup, and also active noise cancellation. It also seems that Samsung wants to cater to gamers as well as they have included a “Game Mode” that will apparently help to reduce audio latency while you are gaming.

The Galaxy Buds Live will also offer 6 hours of battery life per charge, and with its charging case, it will provide an additional 15 hours for a total of 21 hours, meaning you should be able to squeeze three full uses out of them before you need to recharge everything. They are priced at $170 and will be available for purchase August 6th.

