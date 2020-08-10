Could Tesla Be Expanding To Smartwatches?

While Tesla is known for their electric cars, the company does launch products every now and then that raises eyebrows. For instance, the company launched iPhone cases, surf boards, and power banks, and now it looks like Tesla could soon be expanding to smartwatches, or at least have some kind of involvement with it.

Advertising

This is according to an FCC filing in which a Norway-based wearable company called Xplora has sent in a submission for an upcoming device. In the filing, they have listed Tesla as being one of the companies involved in the project. The exact nature of this device is unclear, nor is it clear how or why Tesla is involved.

According to Electrek, they speculate that one of the potential reasons why Tesla’s name was involved in the filing could be that they might have acquired Xplora, which is why they were mentioned. Given that companies do make acquisitions from time to time and they don’t always make the headlines, it is a possibility.

In a way it also makes sense, where Tesla has been exploring the use of smartphones to replace key fobs, and with Apple introducing the ability to unlock car doors using the Apple Watch, perhaps Tesla could be interested in offering something similar of their own. In any case, only time will tell what the company is up to, but in the meantime maybe don’t get your hopes up for a Tesla-branded smartwatch just yet.

Filed in . Read more about FCC, Smartwatch, Tesla and Wearable Tech. Source: electrek.co