Apple To Expedite The Approval Of Credible Coronavirus Related Apps

The coronavirus outbreak is causing a lot of problems for everyone around the world, and as such, many are constantly searching for information about it. Unfortunately, the spike in demand for information has resulted in many unscrupulous developers creating coronavirus apps in a bid to capitalize on it.

Thankfully, companies have been quick to remove such apps from their stores in a bid to curb misinformation, and it looks like Apple is actually working to counter such bad apps by speeding up the process of reviewing credible apps for the coronavirus.

According to Apple, “To help fulfill these expectations, we’re evaluating apps critically to ensure data sources are reputable and that developers presenting these apps are from recognized entities such as government organizations, health-focused NGOs, companies deeply credentialed in health issues, and medical or educational institutions.”

The company adds, “Only developers from one of these recognized entities should submit an app related to COVID-19. Entertainment or game apps with COVID-19 as their theme will not be allowed.” Apple is also telling these developers to select the “Time-Sensitive Event” on the expedite request form, otherwise it could take longer for their apps to be reviewed and approved.

Other companies are also working to fight against misinformation about the outbreak, such as Google, who recently confirmed that they are developing a website designed to provide users with information about the coronavirus.

