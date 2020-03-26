COVID-19 Forced Couple To Cancel Their Wedding, So They Held It In Animal Crossing

Advertising

The idea of getting married virtually, like in video games, isn’t exactly new. There are plenty of video games out there that already support in-game weddings, and we have also seen in the past where couples who meet in video games and end up getting married, sometimes also hold their weddings in the games that they met in.

Now, with the COVID-19 virus spreading around the world, naturally events like weddings where there would be large gatherings will have to be postponed. However, one couple decided not to let the pandemic rain on their parade. Instead, they chose to go ahead with their wedding, except that they decided to hold it inside of Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In a post on Reddit by user Ashmush, she wrote, “My fiance planned it out with our best friends, Im graduating from med school and not getting a graduation and our wedding was cancelled. I was feeling pretty down about missing out on my milestones. This made me so happy, I don’t even have the words to describe how much it meant to me.”

While the pandemic is still going on, moments like this certainly make for a nice break, and we wish the newlyweds all the best in their future!

Filed in . Read more about Animal Crossing, Health and Nintendo. Source: soranews24