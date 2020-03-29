Square Enix Offers Temporary Reprieve For Final Fantasy XIV Players Who Cannot Afford To Pay Subscription

Advertising

While some of us are fortunate to still have a job and to work from home during the coronavirus outbreak crisis, there are some who are less fortunate. As businesses are being forced to temporarily suspend their operations if they’re not deemed to be essential, it means that there will be plenty of people out of a job during this period of time.

As such, many will start to prioritize other things, such as paying their bills, buying food and essentials, and so on, and may choose to stop paying for certain luxuries, like a subscription to a MMORPG. Square Enix recognizes that players might not be able to afford its monthly subscription, and have announced a temporary reprieve.

Before you get too excited, no, Square Enix is not waiving its monthly subscriptions. Instead, the company has announced that players who cannot afford to pay their subscriptions will not have their in-game houses demolished. For those unfamiliar, players in Final Fantasy XIV can purchase plots of land and build a home.

To prevent land from being taken up unnecessarily, players will need to maintain an active account and log in regularly, otherwise these lands and homes will be flagged as inactive, and after 45 days they will be automatically demolished.

According to Square Enix, “Taking into account the world-wide spread of the COVID-19 (also known as “novel coronavirus”) and the economical effects of various cities going into lock-down, we have decided to temporarily suspend automatic housing demolition.” The company does not mention how long this suspension will last for, but they will be actively monitoring the situation and make adjustments then.

