Epic Finally Kills Off Fortnite’s Controversial Aim Assist Controller Setting

Epic’s Fortnite Battle Royale is a game that has managed to capture the world by storm, but it is not without its fair share of criticisms and controversies. One of those includes a controller settings in the game in which it basically allows users to have aim assist, thus making it easier for users to aim at their enemies without having to try too hard.

Dubbed the Legacy Look Control, this was designed to give players who use a controller to better compete against players who use keyboard and mouse. Given that those who use a keyboard and mouse have a better advantage over those who use a controller, Legacy Look Control basically allowed users to spam their aim trigger to lock onto a target and even track enemies through structures.

Clearly this is a little overpowered and there are some who might even consider this to be cheating, as it almost feels like Epic built in an aimbot into the game. The feature will be removed from the game on the 13th of March, and players will have until then to copy their settings over.

With the improvements we’ve made to Aim Assist, we plan to remove the “Use Legacy Look Controls” setting on March 13. To use the new settings and maintain your legacy sensitivities, select “Copy from Legacy” in the Controller Options and toggle off “Use Legacy Look Controls." pic.twitter.com/Latu1j0KNc — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 6, 2020

While there will still be aim assist for controller gamers, it will not be as “overpowered” compared to what was offered previously. While this will no doubt appease players who use a keyboard and mouse combo, we’re sure that there will be plenty of controller gamers who won’t be too thrilled by these changes.

