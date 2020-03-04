James Bond ‘No Time To Die’ Delayed To November Over Coronavirus Concerns

To help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, many people have been advised to stay at home as much as possible. This reduces the amount of contact that they have with others, thus reducing the potential to catch the virus or spread it. As a result, it has been estimated that the movie industry could be hit rather hard as less people might be inclined to visit cinemas.

In fact, it looks like we may have our first major casualty because in a tweet by the official James Bond account, it has been announced that the upcoming “No Time To Die” movie has been delayed where it has been pushed to November. The movie was originally planned for a release on the 31st of March, but it looks like it has since been delayed by almost seven months.

It is unclear how much of an impact this will have on the movie’s success, but there is no doubt that movies that are delayed will end up costing the studios. It was previously estimated that the outbreak of the coronavirus could result in the global box office losing as much as $5 billion in ticket sales, especially with movies that have already been released.

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020. pic.twitter.com/a9h1RP5OKd — James Bond (@007) March 4, 2020

In the meantime, it seems that some analysts are predicting that because more people are staying home, companies such as Apple and Google could benefit as people are starting to look for other means of entertainment by downloading apps on their phones or tablets.

