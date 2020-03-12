Brand New MacBook Design Planned For 2021

For several years now, Apple has maintained the design of its MacBook laptops, where some of the more major design changes include new color options, a built-in OLED display above the keyboard, and a new 16-inch display. But for the most part, on the outside, the MacBooks have kept that look for many years now.

While it’s not a bad look, we’re sure that there are some who probably think that it is time for a change, and the good news is that you would only have to wait until next year. This is according to notable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who claims that come mid-2021, Apple could be introducing a brand new MacBook design.

Kuo does not state which models will be getting the new design, but given Apple’s penchant for uniformity, we wouldn’t be surprised if all models were to eventually receive the updated design. Also, it is unclear what kind of design changes we could be looking at, but if you are hoping for a new MacBook design and you don’t need a new laptop right now, maybe holding out until next year might not be the worst idea.

In the meantime, Kuo has also stated that Apple’s long-rumored ARM-based MacBooks could actually be launching in the later part of this year or early 2021.

