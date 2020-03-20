Razer To Convert Some Of Their Manufacturing Lines To Start Producing Surgical Masks

As the coronavirus outbreak worsens and hospitals are being overwhelmed by new patients, it also means that healthcare workers are starting to run out of supplies that they need to keep themselves healthy, such as masks. China seems to be helping by manufacturing masks and donating them to countries in need.

Advertising

Now it looks like companies are starting to do the same as well, such as Razer where the company’s CEO Min-Liang Tan has announced on Twitter that the company will be converting some of its manufacturing lines, which are typically used to make the company’s gaming peripherals, to start making surgical masks where they will then donate them to parts of the world that are in dire need of them.

So I haven’t had much sleep over the past couple of days to get this initiative up and running, but I’m happy to be able to announce this on behalf of the team here at @Razer — Min-Liang Tan (@minliangtan) March 19, 2020

According to Tan, he claims that the company is aiming to donate as many as 1 million masks to health authorities around the world, starting with Singapore where the initial shipments will be going to. He has also stated that Razer’s regional offices around the world will be coordinating with local governments and health authorities to see what they need and how Razer can help.

We’re not sure how long it would take for Razer to produce 1 million surgical masks, but they are definitely not alone in their efforts and hopefully more companies will be stepping in to help.

Filed in . Read more about Health and Razer.