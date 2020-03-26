Zoom’s iOS App Found To Be Sending Data To Facebook

If you don’t have a Facebook account and think that you’re safe from Facebook keeping information on you, think again, especially if you use Zoom’s iOS app. This is because according to a report from Motherboard, they have discovered that the iOS version of Zoom is sending data to Facebook, even if the user does not own a Facebook account to begin with.

From what they found, the data that Zoom sends to Facebook includes usage information such as when the user opens the app, details about the user’s phone model, the time zone and city that they are in, where they’re connecting from, what carrier they’re connected to, and an advertiser identifier that advertisers can then use to send targeted advertisements.

The problem with this is that Zoom did not disclose this practice, or if they did, it is not done in a very obvious way. To Facebook’s credit, they told Motherboard that according to their terms for developers to use their SDKs, these developers need to be transparent with their users about the data being sent back to Facebook.

Zoom has seen a surge in popularity in the past few weeks as more people are starting to work and study from home. The company has yet to comment on Motherboard’s article.

