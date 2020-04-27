More Rumors Of A 2020 iPhone Launching With In-Display Touch ID Sensor

We’re sure that some were disappointed when Apple chose to kill off Touch ID on the iPhone and replace it with Face ID. However, in the recent months, we’ve started to hear rumors that Touch ID for the iPhone might not be completely dead and that such a device could very well launch in 2020.

Those rumors are starting to gain traction because according to a report from the Economic Daily News, they are claiming reiterating those rumors and claiming that the 2020 iPhone could come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It should be noted that rumors of an in-display Touch ID sensor have come from multiple sources in the past.

One of those sources is notable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who suggested that Apple could bring back Touch ID to the iPhone in either 2020 or 2021, although this latest report is suggesting that it could come sooner rather than later. Apple would not be the first to launch such technology as we have been seeing in-display fingerprint sensors from other handset makers in the past.

It is unclear how Apple’s solution will differ from the others, but the recent report claims that this piece of tech could be a result of a collaboration between BOE and Qualcomm. We have also heard rumors that an in-display fingerprint sensor could come to the iPad, but until Apple actually confirms it, take it with a grain of salt for now.

