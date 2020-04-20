Next-Gen iPad Could Feature In-Display Touch ID Sensor

While there’s no disputing the security and accuracy of Apple’s Face ID system, it’s hard to ignore the fact that it is simply not quite as convenient as Touch ID. We’re sure that some iPhone users were bummed when Touch ID was replaced with Face ID, but recent rumors have suggested that Apple is still working on creating an in-display version of Touch ID.

However, interestingly enough, that feature might not debut on the iPhone first, but could instead find its way to the iPad. This is according to Twitter user L0vetodream who has recently posted a treasure trove of leaked Apple product information, one of which claims that an in-display Touch ID sensor could find its way to future iPads.

We say that this is interesting because in the past, new hardware features typically find their way to iPhones first before getting ported to the iPad. However, in recent years, the iPads have been getting the newer features first before the iPhone, like the 2020 iPad Pro that comes with a LiDAR scanner.

It is unclear which iPad model will receive this rumored in-display Touch ID sensor, but last we heard, Apple was said to be working on a high-end iPad Pro with a mini LED display, so perhaps that could be the model to receive said feature.

