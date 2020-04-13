2020’s iPhones Might Adopt The iPad Pro’s Design

Over the past few generations, Apple’s iPhone hasn’t really seen that much of a change in design, save for larger screen options, color options, and the camera bump. However, this year is set to change that. According to a report from Bloomberg, they are claiming that this year’s iPhones could adopt the iPad Pro’s design.

What does this mean? For those unfamiliar, the iPad Pro sports a design which features flat sides along the edges of the tablet. The iPhone, on the other hand, comes with rounded edges, but if the report is accurate, this year’s iPhones could adopt that flat edge design. Interestingly enough, this is not the first time we’re hearing about this redesign.

Last year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the 2020 iPhones could be adopting the iPhone 4’s design, which also features flat edges along the sides of the phone. This new report from Bloomberg seems to confirm and corroborate those claims, where they are claiming that Apple will also be utilizing stainless steel for the edges of the phone.

The report adds that there will also be an option for a larger display, where it could be bigger than the current iPhone 11 Pro Max which sports a 6.5-inch screen. Once again, this corroborates an earlier report which suggested that the top-of-the-line model could come with a 6.7-inch display. Take this with a grain of salt for now, but Apple should be announcing the details later in the year, assuming that they are keeping to schedule.

Source: bloomberg