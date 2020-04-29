Chromecast Ultra With Remote Could Be Announced Soon

One of the problems with the Chromecast series of devices is that if you wanted to control playback, you would need to do so directly from the device you’re casting from. This includes your phone, tablet, or computer. However, if the recent rumors are to be believed, Google could have a new Chromecast Ultra in the works that comes with a remote control.

In fact, it seems that there is a chance that this device could be announced soon. This is because according to a report from MySmartPrice, they have discovered that a new Chromecast device has been spotted at Taiwan’s NCC (the country’s equivalent to the US FCC) where it has received its certification.

This means that the device has been approved for sale, hinting that maybe it could be announced soon. It was largely expected that the new Chromecast Ultra could be announced at Google I/O 2020, but with the event now being cancelled, it’s really anyone’s guess as to when the official launch could take place.

However, if it really was planned for I/O 2020, then maybe we can expect Google to announce something in coming weeks or the next month or so. Until then, take it with a grain of salt but we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for more information.

Filed in . Read more about Chromecast and Google. Source: mysmartprice