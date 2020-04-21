NVIDIA’s GeForce Now Will Lose Games From Microsoft And Warner Bros.

Advertising

When NVIDIA’s GeForce Now first launched, it was off to a great start where many praised the streaming service. However, in the months that followed, the platform started to lose publishers as some of the bigger names pulled out and stopped licensing their games to the platform, making it less appealing each time.

Now according to a new blog post by NVIDIA, it looks like the company is set to lose additional publishers. “For those leaving, we’ll give gamers as much notice as possible. Games from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, XBOX Game Studios, Codemasters and Klei Entertainment will be removed from the service on Friday, April 24. We hope they’ll return in the future.”

Prior to this, the platform lost games from the likes of Activision, Bethesda, and 2K Games, so there is no doubt that losing games from publishers like Microsoft and Warner Bros. will be a pretty big blow. However, the company does note in its post that other publishers continue to support its platform.

This includes the likes of Ubisoft, Bungie, Epic, and Bandai Namco, just to name a few. That being said, we imagine that some of these publishers who left could potentially return in the future once new licensing deals have been ironed out, but for now, that’s something to consider.

