New Messages Bug Can Cause iPhones And iPads To Crash

Apple’s Messages app is supposed to be a simple app designed to send and receive messages. However, over the years, there have been numerous bugs discovered that would cause the app or device to crash when messages containing a string of weird characters are being received.

You would think that this is an issue that Apple would have patched ages ago, but fast forward to 2020, and it looks like the problem has resurfaced again. According to a post on Reddit, it seems that sending a string of characters containing the Italian flag emoji and characters in the Sindhi language can cause the iPhone or iPad that receives the message to crash.

To make matters worse, it looks like this bug isn’t just isolated to the Messages app, but it also affects other apps that can receive messages. This includes the Mail app (which is currently facing its own security issues) and other messaging apps. At the moment there is no way to prevent these characters from causing iOS devices to crash, and in some instances, a device needs to be restored in DFU mode to fix it.

The good news is that according to MacRumors, they received a tip from one of their readers, Adam, who claims that the second beta of the upcoming iOS 13.4.5 update seems to have fixed it, although when exactly that update will be coming remains to be seen.

