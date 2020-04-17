Microsoft’s Patent For Cryptocurrency Mining Might Raise Some Eyebrows

Advertising

When it comes to mining for cryptocurrency, it generally involves the use of computers powered by powerful GPUs which can automate the mining process and run 24/7. However, it seems that Microsoft has invented a new potential way of mining cryptocurrency that could potentially raise some eyebrows due to how it works.

According to a recently-discovered patent, Microsoft has devised a way of mining cryptocurrency that uses your body’s activity. Basically, Microsoft wants to use our daily physical activities as a way to generate computational power, which in turn could be used to mine for cryptocurrency.

Microsoft’s description of the patent reads, “For example, instead of massive computation work required by some conventional cryptocurrency systems, data generated based on the body activity of the user can be a proof-of-work, and therefore, a user can solve the computationally difficult problem unconsciously.”

This can be measured by using a variety of sensors such as fMRI scanners, EEG sensor, NIRS sensors, thermal scanner, heart rate sensors, cameras, and so on. It even suggests that our brainwaves could also harnessed, like the waves created when doing certain things such as performing a task or even viewing advertisements.

Of course, whether or not such a system will be implemented is anyone’s guess, but it is still an interesting approach nonetheless.

Filed in . Read more about Cryptocurrency, Microsoft, Patent and Privacy. Source: news.bitcoin