Netflix Just Made A Bunch Of Documentaries Free To Watch On YouTube

No thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, it has forced many of us to start working and studying from home. In order to discourage people from stepping out of the house unless absolutely necessary, companies are coming up with ways to keep people entertained by making some services free and by giving away content like games and movies.

In fact, if you’re stuck at home and want something to watch and don’t have access to a subscription to a streaming service, you’ll be pleased to learn that Netflix has announced that they will be making a bunch of documentaries free to watch on YouTube. This seems to be aimed more towards educators who are looking for content to help them continue teaching their students even if they’re at home.

According to Netflix, “For many years, Netflix has allowed teachers to screen documentaries in their classrooms. However, this isn’t possible with schools closed. So at their request, we have made a selection of our documentary features and series available on the Netflix US YouTube channel. See the full list of documentary films and series below.”

Since these videos are posted onto YouTube, it means that not only can educators access them for free, but so can the rest of the world. If you love documentaries and want something new to watch, then just pop on over to Netflix’s YouTube channel to check it out.

