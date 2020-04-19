New Yorkers Can Now Get Married Online Through Video Conferencing

The coronavirus pandemic does not look like it will be going away anytime soon. As such, many events are being postponed or cancelled. That being said, while it might not necessarily be the best time to get married, if you absolutely have to and you live in New York, you might be interested in this recent development.

In a tweet by New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, he has announced that he will be issuing an Executive Order in which New Yorkers who want to get married can do so virtually. This will be done through a video conferencing call where couples will be able to obtain a marriage license remotely and also allow clerks to conduct the marriage ceremonies via a video call.

Some of the comments have questioned whether or not now might be a good time to get married, but marriage is a happy thing so why not? Also, being legally married and having a wedding dinner are completely separate events, so you could always get registered and married first, and once this crisis is over, you can go ahead and throw a wedding party.

NEW: I am issuing an Executive Order allowing New Yorkers to obtain a marriage license remotely and allowing clerks to perform ceremonies via video conference. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 18, 2020

In fact not too long ago, a couple who was supposed to get married but had the event cancelled due to the virus outbreak actually went ahead and hosted their wedding virtually in Nintendo’s recently-released Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

