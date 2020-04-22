Skype Takes A Page Out Of Zoom’s Playbook By Introducing Custom Backgrounds

Video conferencing apps aren’t new, but in the recent months, we’re seeing an explosion in their popularity as more people are working and studying remotely due to the coronavirus outbreak. Zoom, despite its issues, has seen a massive surge in popularity due to the ease of use of its platform and the fact that it can support as many as 100 users at a time.

Advertising

However, it looks like Microsoft is certainly not going to stand back and allow Zoom to steal their market share, and have since introduced a fun new feature that could make Skype more compelling to use: custom backgrounds. In the latest update to Skype, the app will now allow users to use custom backgrounds of their own choosing.

Prior to this, at most users could do was to blur their background, but this update will make it more interesting and fun to use. This is a feature that was previously pretty much exclusive to Zoom, but it looks like Skype will now offer it too. Like we said, Microsoft was certainly not going to stand by and let other platforms encroach on its market share.

Earlier this month, Microsoft removed the sign-up requirement for Skype, thus allowing users who do not have a Skype account to join in on video calls.

Filed in . Read more about Microsoft, Skype and Zoom. Source: support.skype