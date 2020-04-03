Skype Removes Sign-Up Requirements To Join Video Calls

Advertising

If there is a reason why Zoom has seen such a huge boost in popularity, it is because the app does not require users to have an account to join video calls. This means that as long as the host has an account and has created a room, all they need to do is provide users with the link and users without a Zoom account can jump straight in.

Unfortunately, Zoom is currently plagued with a variety of privacy and security related issues, so if you’re uncomfortable using Zoom at the moment, we totally get it. The good news is that Microsoft has since introduced an update to Skype that should make the platform a bit more competitive by removing sign-up requirements.

Prior to this, users who wanted to Skype with each other all had to have a Skype account. However, according to Microsoft, “Generate your free unique link with one click, share it with participants and enjoy unlimited meetings with Skype. Full set of features at your disposal. Your meeting link does not expire and can be used anytime.”

Introducing a simple, hassle-free way to connect with the important people in your life on #Skype, no sign-ups or downloads required. Learn about Meet Now: https://t.co/yOw6oBlFxx — Skype (@Skype) April 3, 2020

That being said, unlike Zoom which supports as many as 100 users at a time for video, Skype’s limit is set at 50. If you don’t have a need for that many users, then Skype will be perfect, but if you need more, then we guess you have no choice but to turn to Zoom. Skype’s update should already be live so do check it out if you’re looking to stay connected with loved ones during this coronavirus lockdown period.

