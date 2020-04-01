YouTube ‘Shorts’ Wants To Challenge China’s TikTok

Trends in social media are ever-evolving. Previously, Snapchat was pretty much what all teens and young adults used, but these days, TikTok seems to be pretty popular. This is why it doesn’t come as a surprise to learn that other companies are looking to develop something similar of their own.

In a report from The Information (paywall), it has been revealed that YouTube is apparently looking to challenge TikTok with its own creation called “Shorts”. However, unlike TikTok which is a standalone app, YouTube’s Shorts will be a feature integrated into the YouTube app itself, where users can post directly within the app.

Users will be able to choose from a variety of licensed music from YouTube’s existing catalog of songs, where they can be used as background music to help create these videos. According to The Information, apparently this is the most “serious effort” by a Silicon Valley tech company to challenge TikTok, where YouTube is hoping to leverage its creators to help give it that advantage it needs.

YouTube, of course, is not alone in trying to challenge TikTok. A couple of years a go, Facebook attempted to take on TikTok with a new app called Lasso. Facebook-owned Instagram has also launched something similar in the form of an app called Reels, although we haven’t really heard much from either since their launch.

Filed in . Read more about Apps, Entertainment, Music, Tiktok and YouTube. Source: 9to5google