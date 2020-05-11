AirPods Studio Could Come With Head And Neck Detection

For those who have been following the rumors, you might have heard that Apple could be working on a pair of over-ear headphones called the AirPods Studio. One of the alleged rumored features include the ability to swap out parts like the headband and the earcups themselves.

Advertising

Whether or not those rumors are true remains to be seen, but in a new report from 9to5Mac, they have learnt from their sources that the AirPods Studio could come with both head and neck detection features. What this means is that when the wearer takes the headphones off their head, there are sensors that can detect that and will automatically pause the song.

The neck detection feature also means that whenever it detects that the headphones are worn around your neck, it will keep them powered on, where it assumes that you might have only taken it off temporarily but will still want to continue listening to music later. The report claims that there will also be additional sensors that can detect the left or right ears and can rotate audio channels accordingly, meaning that there will be no right or wrong way to wear the headphones.

Other features include a transparency mode and active noise cancellation. We expect that Apple should announce the headphones at their online WWDC 2020 event where last we heard, it could be priced around $350.

Filed in . Read more about AirPods and Headphones. Source: 9to5mac