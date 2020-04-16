Apple’s Rumored High-End Headphones Could Come With Swappable Parts

A lot of headphones are fixed in the sense that you can’t really swap out one part for another. However, according to a recent report from Bloomberg, they are claiming that Apple’s rumored high-end headphones will defy the norms and will come with interchangeable parts that rely on magnets to connect with each other.

We have been hearing rumors that Apple is working on a pair of high-end over-ear headphones. The company has not released its own brand of over-ear headphones before, and has instead mostly focused on earbuds like with the EarPods, AirPods, and AirPods Pro. If Bloomberg’s report is accurate, then these will be an interesting set of headphones from Apple.

The report claims that parts that will be interchangeable include the ear pads and headbands. This means that it will be similar to the Apple Watch where users can swap out parts depending on their needs, like when they want to use it for a workout or if they want something more stylish for everyday use.

Apple will not be the first company to introduce modular headphones. In fact, back in 2019, we reviewed AIAIAI’s TMA-2 HD headphones which are a pair of headphones that are modular, allowing users to choose between different headbands (for comfort or Bluetooth connectivity), to the earcups themselves where there will be different sound signatures for them to choose from depending on their listening preference.

Filed in . Read more about Headphones. Source: bloomberg