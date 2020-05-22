Apple Glasses Could Also Be Available In A ‘Steve Jobs Heritage Edition’

The other day, a plethora of Apple Glasses related rumors leaked. This included some of the glasses’ features, price, and design, but now according to a new leak by Jon Prosser, he revealed on the Cult of Mac podcast that apparently Apple could be planning what he calls the “Steve Jobs Heritage Edition” glasses.

Steve Jobs, who was Apple’s former and late co-founder and CEO, had a trademark look whenever he got on stage to present the company’s new products. Part of his ensemble included a pair of rounded spectacles, which apparently will be the basis of the design for this Heritage Edition glasses.

According to Prosser, the concept of the Heritage Edition will be “similar to how we had an Apple Watch Edition, like that ridiculous $10,000 gold one when it first came out.” We’re not sure if he means it will end up costing $10,000 (this is versus the rumored $499 price tag on the normal version of the glasses), or if he simply means it will be a very special edition.

Do I even need to say that this (along with the rest of the Apple AR glasses stories in the past week) is complete fiction? https://t.co/oLK3VVbz8H — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 21, 2020

It is a very wild rumor and it seems that not everyone is buying into it. In a tweet by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, who has a pretty impeccable track record for Apple-related rumors, disagrees, calling it “complete fiction”. Needless to say that this should most definitely be taken with a grain of salt for now, and hopefully Apple will have something more concrete to share soon.

