New Rumor Claims Apple’s AR Glasses Will Launch In 2021, Not 2022

The other day, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple’s AR glasses will most likely not be revealed until 2022 at the earliest. Given Kuo’s near impeccable track record when it comes to reporting on Apple’s unannounced plans, this was probably as close as we could have gotten to an official confirmation of sorts.

However, another well-known leakster in the community, Jon Prosser of FrontpageTech, has since refuted Kuo’s claims. In a tweet by Prosser, he is claiming that the Apple Glasses (or whatever it may eventually be called) will be launching in 2021 instead. According to Prosser, he believes that the device is aimed for a launch between March to June 2021.

It is unclear if this means the device will be released then, or if it could be similar to how Apple approached the Mac Pro, where they unveiled it and then only made it available for purchase months later. Prosser also claims to have seen the Apple Glasses and that they are “sleek as hell”.

I can’t believe I’m going against Kuo on this one… but I believe he’s wrong. Apple Glasses are aimed for March-June 2021. Also.

I’ve seen them.

They’re sleek as hell. 👀 Will be showing you soon 🤫 https://t.co/0GaOYDA5N8 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 15, 2020

Apple has long been rumored to be working on a pair of smart glasses, and with the company’s interest in augmented reality, it is largely assumed that we could be looking at something similar to the Google Glass. While the concept of smart glasses sounds good, it has never quite taken off in a big way. Perhaps Apple could change that, but we’ll have to wait and see. Until then, take it with a grain of salt.

