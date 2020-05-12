August’s New WiFi Smart Lock Is Now Available For Purchase

There are plenty of smart locks in the market today, but one of the more popular brands would be August. This is because the company’s smart locks are easy to install and does not require users to remove their old locks, instead it just sits on top of an existing (and compatible) lock, making installation a breeze.

If you like what August is offering, then you’ll be pleased to learn that the company’s latest smart lock, which they debuted at CES earlier this year, is now available for purchase. The core concept of the new August WiFi Smart Lock is still the same as far as installation and functionality are concerned.

However, one of the main differences from previous models is that the new model is 45% smaller, making it less bulky and less obvious. It also does away with the need for a Bluetooth bride, meaning that users can connect it directly to their WiFi network and they’ll be good to go. There have also been some design improvements.

This includes textured ridges around the sides of the lock to make it easier to grip and turn. However, the new lock does require the use of the less-commonly-used CR2 batteries instead of AA. The new August WiFi Smart Lock is priced at $250 and can be purchased from August’s website.

