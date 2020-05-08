Tinder To Launch In-App Video Chats Later This Year

The early days of social media were pretty much its glory days, where it was relatively new and people who joined it were pretty much who they said they were. These days, it’s not uncommon to receive spam messages from bot and fake accounts, and this is a problem that has similarly plagued the likes of dating apps like Tinder.

If you’re hoping to avoid getting catfished on Tinder, you might be interested to learn that Tinder’s parent company, Match Group, has announced that the app will soon come with the ability for in-app video chats. This means that users will actually be able to see each other in real-time, which does potentially reduce the risk of being catfished by someone pretending to be someone else.

Of course this isn’t exactly a foolproof system, but if someone if refusing to hop on a quick video call before you meet up, that could be a red flag that could give you some pause. On the social aspect side, it makes sense too as some users might be uncomfortable giving out more information about themselves and would prefer to keep their communication within Tinder itself.

According to Match Group, the feature should be rolled out in Q2 2020, so expect it to debut in the coming weeks or months. With social distancing measures still being kept in place, this might actually be a pretty good idea.

