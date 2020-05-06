Apple’s Online-Only WWDC 2020 Event Will Be Held June 22

Advertising

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many companies have chosen to postpone or outright cancel their events. For example, Google I/O 2020 has been cancelled, but as far as Apple is concerned, back in March, the company announced that they would instead be opting for an online-only event

As to when the event will be held, Apple has since confirmed that WWDC’s online event will be held on the 22nd of June, 2020. According to Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, “We can’t wait to meet online in June with the global developer community and share with them all of the new tools we’ve been working on to help them create even more incredible apps and services. We look forward to sharing more details about WWDC20 with everyone as we get closer to this exciting event.”

WWDC 2020 is expected to see Apple officially announce new updates to their operating systems such as iOS 14 and also the next major update to macOS. Apple typically doesn’t announce new hardware at WWDC, but a rumor in early April suggested that we could see some new audio products, like a pair of Apple-branded over-ear headphones.

In any case, we should have all the details in the next month or so, so do check back with us during WWDC if you’d like to learn about what Apple has planned for the year.

