YouTube Music Will Now Let Users Pre-Save Upcoming Albums

Back in the day before the digital age of music, we’re sure that some of you out there used to go to record stores to place a pre-order for an upcoming album release. These days, you can do that pre-ordering online, but what about music streaming? If you’re using YouTube Music, it looks like that’s going to be a feature you can look forward to.

Advertising

As noticed by some users on Reddit, it seems that YouTube Music is allowing (some) users to “pre-save” upcoming albums. What this means is that users will be able to save these albums to their libraries and when the album is eventually released, they will be able to access it instantly instead of having to add it to their library manually.

In a way, we’ve seen this practice done before for games, where some publishers and developers will actually allow gamers to download the game in advance ahead of its release, so that when the game is released, they’ll be able to play it on the spot instead of having to wait for it to download.

YouTube has yet to make any kind of official announcement regarding this feature, so it might not necessarily be available to all users yet, so if you don’t see it yet, don’t worry as we imagine it should eventually be rolled out to everyone.

Filed in . Read more about Entertainment, Music, YouTube and YouTube Music. Source: reddit