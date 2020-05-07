Zoom’s Latest Acquisition Will Help Give Its Platform End-To-End Encryption

Advertising

Earlier this year, there was some confusion surrounding Zoom and whether or not it offered end-to-end encryption. For those who might be concerned about service not offering such security features, then you’ll be pleased to learn that soon that will no longer be the case because Zoom has acquired Keybase.

With this acquisition, Zoom will finally be adding end-to-end encryption to its service. According to Zoom, “This acquisition marks a key step for Zoom as we attempt to accomplish the creation of a truly private video communications platform that can scale to hundreds of millions of participants, while also having the flexibility to support Zoom’s wide variety of uses.”

As it stands, Zoom does offer some level of encryption in the form of AES-GCM with 256-bit keys. However, the problem with this is that the keys are generally stored on Zoom’s cloud, meaning that should Zoom ever get hacked, hackers will be able to get their hands on those keys to decrypt your information.

By using end-to-end encryption, it basically encrypts the information and will only decrypt it once it reaches your computer (or the other person’s computer), with the keys essentially being kept by you and only you. This is why law enforcement agencies are having a hard time trying to break into Apple devices, as the encryption keys are kept by the user, so there’s really not much Apple can do to help.

