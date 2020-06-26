Future Apple Pencils Could Simulate The Feel Of Writing On Paper

Advertising

There’s really nothing not to like about the Apple Pencil. Ok, maybe it is kind of expensive, but if you’re someone who creates a lot of digital art, the low-latency of the Apple Pencil and the palm rejection features are pretty awesome, but as is the case with most styluses, it isn’t quite the same compared to putting pen (or pencil) to actual paper.

However, Apple seems to be exploring the idea of maybe simulating the feel of writing on paper. According to Apple World Today, they have discovered a patent for the Apple Pencil in which it reveals that Apple is looking into a potential future Apple Pencil that could come with feedback that would allow users to feel like they’re writing on a textured surface, like that of a piece of paper.

According to the patent’s description, “The haptic feedback can be used to render texture sensations to simulate drawing on a textured surface with the stylus. As such, the same tip that is used to provide inputs can receive haptic feedback during use. The user can continue to use the tip for input even as haptic feedback is also being applied to the tip.”

Right now, there are screen protectors for the iPad that are designed to simulate the feel of paper. However, the issue with such screen protectors is that they have a matte finish which does affect the colors of the display. Also, there are some who have raised some concerns that a rougher surface could wear out the nib of the Apple Pencil faster.

Unfortunately, given that this is a patent, there’s no telling if Apple has plans to actually make it a reality, so don’t get your hopes up just yet.

